US, allies understand costs of sanctions on Russia but accept them — US State Department

WASHINGTON, July 13. /TASS/. The US and its allies understand that sanctions on Russia come at a cost but are prepared to take further action, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs, Erik Woodhouse, said on Wednesday.

"In terms of the cost in the United States, I think the United States, but also our partners and allies around the world, have demonstrated an understanding and a commitment to take action that imposes costs on Russia, even though we understand that there will be costs for our own economies," he said at a news conference to a question from TASS.

Woodhouse conceded "the United States has borne some of those costs" but said European countries face a "more intense situation."

"But I think partners and allies, especially those in Europe, have shown that we all understand those costs, and we decided that the circumstances warrant taking action and accepting those costs," he said.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Molly Montgomery, added this, "We have demonstrated incredible unity with our allies and partners, not just in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific."

That unity has been seen "even as these measures do become more painful," she said.