Turkey’s Erdogan discussed ‘grain corridor’ with Ukraine’s Zelensky — administration

ANKARA, July 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky Monday, discussing the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and establishment of a corridor for export of grain via the Black Sea, Turkish presidential administration announced.

"The call addresses the Ukraine-Russia war and the formation of secure corridors for the grain export via the Black Sea," the administration tweeted.

The Turkish President underscored that peace in Ukraine is Turkey’s "biggest desire." He also said that Ankara continues working on the UN plan on export of grain from Ukraine.

Erdogan advocated settlement of the Ukrainian crisis via diplomacy, noting that the negotiations table must be kept ready. In this regard, the Turkish president stated his readiness to exert all efforts, including mediation ones, for restoration of the Istanbul process.

The Turkish President also discussed the Ukrainian crisis and export of grain with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin Monday.