Shinzo Abe's assailant pleaded guilty, police say

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. Tetsuya Yamagami pleaded guilty of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a police spokesman told reporters on Friday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, said during interrogation that he disliked a certain group of people including Abe and that prompted him to pull the trigger, the spokesman said.

"Police can’t provide more details as the investigation is ongoing," the police official said.

The police said the assailant used a homemade firearm for the attack. Police found more weapons and explosives in his apartment. Bomb engineers are working at the apartment and residents of nearby houses were evacuated.

About 90 police agents have been assigned to the case.

Abe was attacked as he was making a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday, ahead of parliamentary elections to be held on July 10. Tetsuya Yamagami fired two shots at the former prime minister who was then rushed to a hospital by helicopter. Abe received a blood transfusion and doctors fought for his life for a few hours. He died at 17:03 local time (11:03 in Moscow) at age 67.