Australian PM announces ban on import of Russian gold — agency

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that his country will ban imports of Russian gold and will impose sanctions against 16 more Russian nationals, Reuters reported on Sunday.

According to Albanese, the new sanctions will cover ministers and businessmen.

When these sanctions are imposed, the blacklist of Russian nationals will include 843 names.

The Australian prime minister recalled that his country would send 20 more Bushmaster armored military cars and 14 armored infantry carriers.

Albanese is currently on an official visit to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.