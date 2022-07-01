UN refrains from predictions about talks on Ukrainian grain

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. Contacts with interested parties on issues of Ukrainian grain export via the Black Sea continue, but it is too early to anticipate their results, United Nations Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

"There's obviously a lot of talks. But I think predictions are a dangerous game," he said, adding that he will announce news on this topic as soon as there are any.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Snake Island demonstrated to the world community that Russia is not hindering the United Nations’ efforts toward organizing a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products from Ukraine.