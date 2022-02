MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rejected the possibility of deployment of nuclear weapons in his country in a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes."

"As long as no one is trying to strangle the people of Belarus, not just nuclear weapons - conventional weapons - are ruled out," he said.