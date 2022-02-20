66 ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops reported in LPR on Sunday

LUGANSK, February 21. /TASS/. Sixty-six ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops were reported in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by the end of Sunday, Ivan Filiponenko, spokesman for the LPR defense ministry, said.

"As of 00:00, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination has already recorded 66 violations of the ceasefire. Ukrainian militants shelled 24 settlements in the republic using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," Filiponenko wrote in the Telegram channel of the People's Militia of the LPR on Monday.