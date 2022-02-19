Donetsk suspends teaching at schools

DONETSK, February 19. /TASS/. The Education Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic ordered that teaching be suspended at all educational institutions of the republic.

"Due to the sharp worsening of the situation on the territory of the entire republic, which is associated with a threat to the lives and health of the students and employees of the educational and research institutions <...> I hereby order to suspend educational process in all educational and research institutions from February 19, 2022 until further notice," said a decree that was published on the ministry’s website.