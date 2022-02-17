Russian diplomat slams US statements on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disgraceful

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has slammed statements by US officials claiming they have data about Russia’s alleged plans of aggression against Ukraine as disgraceful.

In her commentary to the Zvezda television channel that was posted on her Telegram channel on Thursday, Zakharova drew attention to the fact that official Kiev, which has for years been lamenting about being a victim to the Russian "aggression," this time kept on saying it sees not "invasion" and asked its Western patrons to scale back their rhetoric because it was ruining everything in Ukraine: from the economy and investments to public order.

"Maybe, they [in the United States] think it normal to use the situation for the sake of their own revanche - something went wrong back then and not it is necessary to set the countries and their peoples at odds again, to leave people to suffer just to inflate their sense of self-importance. Moreover, they are ready to go that far as to provide their own president - the president of the United States - with such twisted fake data," she said. "They came out one after another - Psaki, Price, Blinken, Sullivan, Nuland - to say that they have intelligence data. What kind of intelligence they were speaking about? It’s nothing but utter disgrace. [Information] that invasion is inevitable that it is about to happen, but it turns out that there is no 100% certainty that it is inevitable but they know the date: in 48 hours, in 24 hours, or, maybe on [February] 15, or, maybe, 16, or, maybe at one a.m., or, maybe, at four in the morning."

"Is that what they call intelligence? Who does it? Is it what can be called a great power, which possesses nuclear arms? Is it the leader of the present-day free world? Is it a developed democracy, which is called to illuminate the path for all the rest? <…> Where do they get such data to bake such officials statements for their officials?" she added.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.