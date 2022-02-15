CSTO to analyze Kazakhstan’s mission to develop preventive measures — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, will analyze the outcome of its peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan to develop preventive measures in case of the recurrence of similar events in other CSTO countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with TASS.

"Kazakh authorities along with swiftly deployed peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization managed to normalize the situation within a short time, restore law and order. The experience of a successful peacekeeping operation will be thoroughly reviewed, including for adopting preventive measures in case of the recurrence of similar events in other countries within the CSTO area of responsibility," he noted.

The senior diplomat drew attention to the fact that the situation with countering terrorism in Central Asia where there is a "significant number of sleeper cells" of terrorist organizations remains "very fragile". The January events in Kazakhstan which faced "an unprecedented challenge to its statehood, security and sovereignty" presented a good example.