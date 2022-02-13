Countries relocating embassies, urging citizens to refrain from visits to Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Foreign countries are relocating their embassies from Kiev to Lvov and recommending their nationals to refrain from visiting Ukraine.

"I chaired a meeting of the Ministry of Interior’s crisis response center dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. We decided for the sake of precaution to recommend all Italian citizens present in Ukraine to return home by commercial transport and postpone trips to this country. We also decided to return all the noncore staff of our embassy in Kiev, which is working normally," Foreign Minister of Italy Luigi Di Maio wrote in Facebook.

Australia decided to suspend operations of the embassy in Kiev, direct the departure of staff and organize a temporary office in Lvov, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on its Website. "We continue to advise Australians to leave Ukraine immediately by commercial means," the Department said.

Foreign ministries or embassies of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait in Ukraine urged their nationals to refrain from traveling to the country and leave its territory of Ukraine in their respective statements.

Canada suspends operations of its embassy in Kiev and moves to Lvov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in her statement. "Canadians should continue to avoid all travel to Ukraine. We urge those currently in Ukraine to leave now," the Minister added.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.