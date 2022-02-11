Situation around Ukraine threatens European security, Ukrainian politician says

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine drew the attention of the entire world since the situation around this country poses a genuine external threat, Chairman of the Political Council of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk said on Friday.

"At present, we are witnessing a completely different situation. This situation is characterized by the fact that the attention of the entire world is focused on Ukraine now, <...> all this means that there is a genuine threat to security all over Europe. Yes, currently there is a real threat to this security," Medvedchuk said. His speech was broadcast on the party’s Facebook page.

The Ukrainian politician stated that numerous meetings of world leaders confirm that Ukraine is one of the core issues.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine is not planning any offensives. According to him, Kiev is not seeking escalation but is rather sticking to the "positions of defense.".