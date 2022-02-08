Macron urged to comply with Minsk Accords following meeting with Zelensky

KIEV, February 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron urged to comply with the Minsk Accords that are the sole foundation for settling the crisis in Ukraine following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky.

"The Minsk Accords are the only way that will allow us to establish peace, the only way that will help find a long-term political solution," he said.

On Tuesday, Macron held talks with Zelensky in Kiev. On Monday, the French leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Before their talks, Macron said that nowadays, dialogue with Russia is more pertinent than ever and asserted that only through dialogue it is possible to ensure security and stability in Europe. The meeting of the two leaders lasted over five hours.