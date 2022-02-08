Washington to whip up media crusade to incite protests in Syria, Russian intel warns

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Washington plans to launch an extensive media campaign to whip up discontent and protest sentiment in Syrian society, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Washington intends to launch a broad media campaign, particularly on Arab-language social media, in order to incite protest sentiment in Syrian society," the statement reads.

"There are plans to take advantage of the country’s difficult social and economic situation in order to organize mass anti-government protests and make law enforcement agencies use disproportionate force against ‘peaceful protesters," the SVR noted.

According to the statement, the information that the SVR is receiving makes it clear that the Biden administration seeks "to maintain the presence of the US in Syria by preventing the situation in the country from stabilizing."