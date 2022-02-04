Sputnik V jab receives permanent registration in Russia, says health minister

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has received permanent registration on the territory of Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Friday.

"The Sputnik V vaccine is now registered not on preliminary conditions, [it] has fully undergone all stages of clinical trials," he explained.

Earlier, the vaccine was conditionally registered after phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials were conducted.

Russia authorized the Sputnik V jab on August 11, 2020, being the first country across the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the jab is approved in 70 countries home to over 4 bln people.