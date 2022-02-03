Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow on February 4

ANKARA, February 3. /TASS/. Turkish Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Faruk Kaymakci will pay a visit to Moscow on February 4 for consultations with Russian colleagues through the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), according to the statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry released on Thursday.

"Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci will hold consultations with his Russian colleagues on the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, international economic institutions, Europe and regional issues in Moscow on February 4, 2022," the statement reads.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is a regional international organization focusing on multilateral political and economic initiatives aimed at fostering cooperation, peace, stability and prosperity in the Black Sea region. The BSEC members are Russia, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine. Currently, 13 countries have observer status (Austria, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Germany, Israel, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, US, Tunisia, France) and four organizations (the Energy Charter Conference, the International Black Sea Club, the Black Sea Commission and the European Commission).