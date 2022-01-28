Another US plane with 81 tonnes of munitions arrives in Ukraine - defense minister

KIEV, January 28. /TASS/. The United States has delivered another batch of munitions of various calibers to Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on Friday.

"This time the 4th bird delivered 81 tons of ammunition of various calibers to Ukraine. Next week we are waiting next US planes with military-technical assistance to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities," he wrote on his Twitter account and thanked the US side for the assistance.

RBC Ukraine reported on Friday, citing a source in the Ukrainian defense ministry, that the United States plans to supply Ukraine with military assistance worth around 200 million US dollars. It is planned to make 45 flights to deliver this aid, which includes munitions, anti-tank weapons, firearms, etc.