Lavrov states deep, non-positive changes happening in international arena

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Wednesday that the international arena currently lives through deep and not entirely positive changes, and the entire international system is feverish.

"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] spoke about the situation in the international arena and our foreign policy goals and initiatives repeatedly. He recently made all principal emphases during the expanded meetings of Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry boards, as well as in his other addresses and press conferences. There are deep changes happening in the international arena, and not too positive ones, to put it mildly. The entire system is feverish," he said.

Lavrov noted that the Western states are still not ready to accept the reality of the emerging multipolar world, which must be fairer and more democratic than a world dominated by a single state.

According to the Foreign Ministry, "the westerners, led by the US, seek to oppose the objective development of history, seek to ensure unilateral advantages to themselves," without taking the interests of others into account.