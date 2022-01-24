Belarus to hold extraordinary parliamentary session on January 27

MINSK, January 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed the order "On convening of extraordinary sessions" of the Belarusian Parliament, the presidential press office announced Monday.

"The document stipulates the convention of the seventh extraordinary session of the House of Representatives and the Council of Republic of the National Assembly in Minsk on January 27," the press office said, without specifying the reason for the extraordinary session.

Earlier, Lukashenko said he plans to address the Belarusian people and the Parliament in January. He noted that the country must endure the current complicated situation, but the people must know the paths of development and the authorities’ plans for their implementation.

Lukashenko delivered his previous annual address to the parliament in April, while in 2020 he did it in August, ahead of the presidential elections. No such event took place in 2021.