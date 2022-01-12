Borrell says establishing more effective crisis management mechanism with Russia needed

BRUSSELS, January 12. /TASS/. The European Union favors the establishment of a more effective crisis management mechanism jointly with Russia, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

"The first task will be to return to the general principles of the security architecture as they derive from the Helsinki Charter, the Paris Charter, the NATO-Russia agreement, or the OSCE Vienna document on confidence-building measures. The second is the establishment of a more effective crisis management mechanism with Russia, an area in which the EU has a great deal of experience. With good faith, it should be possible to make progress in this area. The third is the establishment of permanent and operational conflict prevention mechanisms and confidence building measures so that the conduct of all parties is not misinterpreted, particularly with regard to military manoeuvres," he stressed.

On Wednesday, the Russia-NATO Council convened for the first time in over the past two and a half years on Russia’s security initiatives in Brussels. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin will represent Moscow at the NATO-Russia Council meeting. On behalf of NATO, the permanent representatives of 30 bloc member states will be taking part in the Brussels meeting, along with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and high-ranking military delegates from the alliance’s states.