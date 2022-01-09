Situation in Almaty relatively calm during the night, warning shots still heard - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 9./TASS/. The night to Sunday was relatively calm in Almaty, shots can still be heard in various neighborhoods of the city, but they sound like warning shots, Mir-24 television reported on Sunday showing video footage from Almaty.

Audio alarms warn about a curfew two hours ahead of it. Roads are getting much calmer after the curfew begins, practically no cars can be seen during the night, the TV channel reported. Food shortage remains the main threat in Almaty, according to its journalists. Authorities work to settle this problem, paying specific attention to food supplies to small neighborhood stores. Local marketplaces are ready to open. Medicines in drugstores are enough for a month at least. "Local authorities request the residents to be careful, to observe all security measures and comply with the requests of the military," the TV channel said.

Earlier, the administration of the Almaty Region said the situation was under control, but the highest level of terrorist threat remained in place.