Ukrainian PM, Borrel agree to hold Ukraine-EU Association Council meeting in April

KIEV, January 6. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to discuss bilateral relations.

"Grateful to Josep Borrell for the important visit to Ukraine amidst the deterioration of the situation by Russia. Ukraine's security is the security of the whole EU. We updated the agenda of our bilateral relations and agreed to hold the next meeting of Ukraine-EU Association Council in April," he wrote on Twitter.

Borrell arrived in Ukraine on January 4. The government press service clarified that the parties discussed security aspects and sanctions against Russia. Shmygal thanked Borrel for his support in the potential deployment of an EU military advisory and training mission to Ukraine in 2022. Borrell, in turn, expressed interest in further cooperation. The EU representative reassured Kiev that Europe remains its reliable partner.