Decision on Russia-Kazakhstan flights will based on situation

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The decision to maintain or cancel flights on Thursday between Russia and Kazakhstan will be made based on the situation in the country, a source in the Russian air units told TASS.

"Evening flights to Kazakhstan (on Wednesday - TASS) have been canceled. As for tomorrow's flights, the decision will be made based on the current situation," the source said.

It was reported earlier that Wednesday’s Aeroflot flights to Nur-Sultan and Almaty were canceled amid protests in Kazakhstan. As the same time, Air Astana flight from Domodedovo to Almaty was canceled.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.