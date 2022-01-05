North Korea presumably fires ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan

TOKYO, January 5. /TASS/. North Korea presumably launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, the Japanese coast guards reported.

The authority said the missile has fallen into the sea, and warned fishing vessels to be cautious and to stay away from potential debris. No further information about the launch was provided.

According to Japan’s NHK TV channel, the Defense Ministry of Japan is looking into whether any damage was done to Japanese vessels. An emergency board was set up at the government of Japan to gather information about the launch.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, citing a spokesperson for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that an unknown projectile has been fired.

North Korea’s previous missile test took place in October 2021. On that day, the country fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).