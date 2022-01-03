Sapporo may host Winter Olympics in 2030, Kyodo says

TOKYO, January 3. /TASS/. The representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Japanese officials may have conducted unofficial consultations to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics in Sapporo, the Kyodo news agency reported citing its sources.

Since the IOC is currently feeling a sense of crisis regarding the increasing costs of hosting the Olympics, it is placing a great importance on the use of existing facilities and the local approval. The decision on the 2030 Olympics may be made by the end of this year.

Sapporo hosted the 1972 Winter Olympics and already has some necessary infrastructure and sports facilities. Additionally, in March, the city plans to conduct a survey of residents to find out their opinion on hosting the Olympics. According to preliminary estimates, Sapporo’s budget for the Olympics will be around $2.4 bln - $2.6 bln.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, China, the 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be hosted by Italy’s Milano and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Earlier, Vancouver in Canada and Salt Lake City in the US also expressed an interest in hosting the 2030 Olympics.