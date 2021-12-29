US reaction to Russian Memorial’s liquidation reflects increased intrusion — MP

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The condemnation by the US and EU authorities of the court’s decision on the liquidation of the Memorial human rights center (recognized as a foreign agent NGO in Russia) confirms that interference in Russia’s internal affairs will be increased, head of the State Duma committee for security and corruption combating Vasily Piskarev said on Wednesday.

"I’m not surprised by the US and EU position, <...> since Washington and Brussels defend the activities of Memorial and its numerous structures that can be exploited against Moscow. Our assumptions that interference in Russia’s internal affairs will only be increased are confirmed. We are repeatedly told what to do and how to do it," he said.

According to Piskarev, Russia is open to an equitable dialogue, but "doesn’t accept being dictated to from abroad as well as all attempts to impose "their truth" on us, a distorted view of the events of the past and present."

Spokesperson for the US Department of State Ned Price said at a briefing that the US authorities condemn the liquidation of Memorial. On Tuesday, the Russian Supreme Court granted the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office and decided to liquidate International Memorial. The court’s decision will close all branches of the organization. The court announced only the operative provision of the decision, its motives remain unknown. The decision has not yet entered into force and can be appealed.