West afraid of Zelensky’s reckless actions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s reckless decisions often cause concern in the West, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Zelensky often does things that are simply reckless. And [the West] <…> is afraid that some folly may spark a conflict that no one needs, by and large," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

Lavrov noted that when Zelensky began his election campaign he had "progressive principles, called for freeing people from oligarchs, observing the rights of Russians and other national minorities, and most importantly, promised to bring peace to Donbass."

But, according to the Russian top diplomat, now he is little different from Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, who called people living in the Donbass republic "not fully humans." Lavrov recalled that the incumbent Ukrainian president reportedly called Donbass residents "beings" and said that all those who feel themselves Russian "should head off to Russia." The West, however, stayed silent about these pronouncements, Lavrov added.

"Of course, he is a ‘big democrat’ in general. Analysts, who monitor life in Ukraine, note that he is at war with oligarchs as well, by means of an unprecedented law that makes it possible to do away with right-wing opponents via political decisions, and concurrently, he is seeking to get rid of left-wing opponents, like Medvedchuk," Lavrov said.