KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office plans to ask a court to arrest former President Pyotr Poroshenko, it said on Friday, according to a news report.

Prosecutors would ask for a bail of 1 billion hryvnas ($37 million), it said, Ukrinform reported.

Poroshenko is accused of treason and aiding terrorist groups in a case of coal purchases from the areas that proclaimed independence from Ukraine.