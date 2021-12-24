Ukrainian court rules to detain former President Poroshenko — report

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. A court in Kiev ruled to detain Ukraine’s former President Pyotr Poroshenko, Ukrainskie Novosti reported on Friday, citing sources.

The detention would be on suspicion of treason in a case pursued by Ukraine’s National Bureau of Investigations, the news outlet said on Telegram.

Another Ukrainian news publication, Glavkom, said earlier on Friday that the country’s prosecutors are seeking Poroshenko’s arrest, with a possible bail of 1 billion hryvnas ($37 million).

Poroshenko’s defense lawyer, Ilya Novikov, didn’t confirm that the court passed the ruling when he spoke at a news conference broadcast on television.

Poroshenko, now the leader of the European Solidarity Party, is currently abroad and is expected to return after a slate of meetings and a brief vacation, according to senior party member Alexander Turchinov.