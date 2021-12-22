Seven people detained in Belarus for attempted terror attacks — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Seven people were detained in Belarus over attempted terror attacks, President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday.

"The Minister of the Interior reported to me today. This night and yesterday, six or seven people were detained who sought to carry out terror attacks," the President said during his trip to the Gomel Region. "[Attacks were planned] against state officials, especially against the Prosecutor’s Office employees, and even against judges."

He noted that "seven people were detained, and one is wanted."

"We will find him. I believe he fled to Russia. But they will bring him back to us," the president said.