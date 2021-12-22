NATO provocations in Black Sea motivated by US aversion to Nord Stream 2 — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. NATO provocations in the Black Sea region are based, among other things, on the US’ negative attitude to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, which is profitable for all of Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

"All [NATO] provocations are again, based on [the fact that] the US and, in general, the NATO community are deathly allergic to the energy project, which is lucrative for the whole of Europe and some certain European countries, [the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline]," the Russian diplomat noted.

According to Zakharova, NATO revealed that it had failed to "resume exercising political pressure openly" and that its aggressive rhetoric and blackmailing had not brought the expected result either, currently, they switched to "a different approach." "And these NATO provocations in the Black Sea region demonstrate [the alliance’s] true intentions," the diplomat mentioned.