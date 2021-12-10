Cuba encourages Russia’s efforts to stop NATO expansion — president

HAVANA, December 10. /TASS/. Havana favors Moscow’s efforts to counteract NATO expansion eastward, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated on Friday at a virtual meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"We also join the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to halt NATO expansion towards Russian borders," the Cuban leader said.

He also pointed out that Cuba is under increased pressure from Washington, which "unscrupulously took advantage of the circumstances amid the pandemic" to step up the trade and economic blockade of the island.

Cuba has the observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union.