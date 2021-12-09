Moscow to thwart any provocations by Kiev in Donbass, Russian military chief warns

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The standoff in eastern Ukraine is escalating but any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the strife in Donbass involving the use of force will be thwarted, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov cautioned at a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Thursday.

"The deliveries of helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft to Ukraine are pushing the Ukrainian authorities towards abrupt and dangerous steps. Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk Agreements. The Ukrainian armed forces are touting that they have started to employ US-supplied Javelin anti-tank missile systems in Donbass and are also using Turkish reconnaissance/strike drones. As a result, the already tense situation in the east of that country is further deteriorating," Russia’s military chief noted.

"However, any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbass difficulties militarily will be thwarted, the chief of the Russian General Staff warned.

As Gerasimov pointed out, the hype spread by the media about Russia allegedly bracing for an invasion of Ukraine is a lie, while military activity on Russia’s own soil requires no notifications.

"NATO countries pay excessive attention to troop movements on Russian territory. The troop relocation in the course of combat training is routine practice for the armed forces of any state. Military activity conducted on national territory does not require any notice. The media reports on Russia’s alleged preparation for an invasion into Ukraine is a lie," he stressed.