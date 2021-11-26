Talks between Putin, Azerbaijani president kick off in Sochi — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Bilateral talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan have kicked off in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"President Putin’s conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev has just begun in Sochi. After it’s over, we expect that a meeting between Putin, Aliev and [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan will take place," he said, adding that Putin would later hold a separate conversation with Pashinyan.

According to Peskov, the parties will discuss further efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and restore economic and transport links in the region. It is an important goal enshrined in a joint statement that the three leaders made on November 9, 2020, Peskov emphasized.

Putin’s separate meetings with Aliyev and Pashinyan will also address "the entire complex of bilateral relations" and integration within the European Economic Union.