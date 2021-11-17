Belarus views actions of Polish law enforcement officers as crime against humanity

MINSK, November 17. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has labeled the actions of Polish law enforcement officers on the border between the two countries as a crime against humanity, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"An investigation team continues its work at the scene of an incident at the Bruzgi border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border. The Investigative Committee has qualified the actions of Polish law enforcement officers as a crime against human security," the statement reads.

The committee added that a criminal case had been launched under Article 128 of the Belarusian Criminal Code (crime against human security). According to the statement, last night, investigators and experts from the Grodno region's branch of the State Forensic Examination Committee examined the area where Poland had used riot gear, namely tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades, and collected numerous items, including metal and polymer parts of ammunition, grass and soil bearing traces of toxic substances and irritants. "All the collected items will be submitted for testing <...> The victims and witnesses are being questioned, video recordings related to Poland's use of riot gear have been seized and assessed," the Investigative Committee said.

On Tuesday, migrants seeking a corridor via Poland to reach Germany started throwing stones and sticks at Polish law enforcement officers who responded by firing tear gas. Gunshots were heard, and several stun grenades went off. Police managed to drive migrants away from the fence blocking the road leading through the border crossing by using water cannons. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced an investigation into Poland's use of riot gear against refugees on the border, as well as plans to seek assistance from international organizations. The Belarusian State Border Committee, in turn, slammed the developments as a direct attempt at aggression against Belarus.