Armenian defense ministry says situation at border with Azerbaijan is relatively calm

YEREVAN, November 14. /TASS/. The situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where a shootout was earlier reported, is relatively calm, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"As of 19:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time), the situation at the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where Azerbaijani troops attempted an advance earlier today, was relatively calm. No shootouts were reported. Negotiations are underway. The are no casualties on the Armenian side," it said.

According to the ministry, reports circulated in social networks that Azerbaijani armored vehicles advanced into Armenia’s territory are not true.

Armenia’s defense ministry said earlier in the day that at around 13:00 local time (12:00 Moscow time), Azerbaijani troops attempted an offensive inn the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and plunged into intensive exchange of fire. Negotiations to settle the situation were mediated by the Russian side, it added.