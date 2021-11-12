Iraqi embassy in Moscow ready to evacuate from Belarus all Iraqis who wish to get home

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Iraq’s embassy in Moscow has announced that it is making preparations for the evacuation of all Iraqis, currently stranded in Belarus, who wish to return home, as follows from a post uploaded to the embassy’s website.

All those who would like to be included in the evacuation list are asked to contact the consulate using the telephone number +79652673377 (WhatsApp) or the consulate’s email: cons@iqemb.ru, the news release says.

In reply to a TASS question the embassy said that further details regarding the evacuation would be announced later.

The migration crisis on the Belarusian borders with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where migrants began to flock in since the beginning of this year, went into high gear on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border on the Belarusian side and tried to cross into Poland. In an attempt to storm the border they broke a barbed wire fence.

The Belarusian airlines Belavia said on Friday it was stopping to carry citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen from Turkey to Belarus. Earlier, the Turkish Airlines confirmed that no citizens of these countries would be allowed to board Minsk-bound flights.