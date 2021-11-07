No data in Zelensky’s office about Russian troops buildup at border with Ukraine

KIEV, November 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s office has no data on the buildup of Russian troops at the country’s border, which was reported by the Washington Post, Ukrainian presidential press secretary Sergei Nikoforov said on Sunday.

"It is an open question why the American mass media are disseminating such information, whether it is true or not. But the presidential office now has no confirming information," he told the Dom television channel.

According to Nikoforov, Ukraine’s defense minister earlier reported about the security situation to the president but said nothing "about anything alarming."

The Washington Post reported on October 30 that US and European official had expressed concern over the alleged deployment of Russian troops to the border with Ukraine. According to the newspaper, Western nations have been observing these developments in the recent weeks, after Russia’s and Belarus’ joint drills Zapad-2021 in mid-September.

Ukraine’s defense ministry on Monday refuted media reports. On Wednesday, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said that no Russia’s threatening military activities had been observed near the border with Ukraine.

Western nations repeatedly expressed concern over the Ukrainian military officials’ statements about Russia’s military buildup along the border. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, other countries should not be concerned over Russian troops movements inside the country, as such movements pose no threat to them.