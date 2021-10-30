Two Syrian soldiers wounded in attack of Israeli fighter jets near Golan Heights

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Syrian air defense systems shot down two missiles fired by Israeli F-16 fighters near the Golan Heights, as a result of the strike, two Syrian soldiers were wounded, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Saturday.

"On October 30 from 12.25 to 12.28, four F-16 tactical fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force fired eight Delilah guided missiles from their territory near the Golan Heights, without entering Syrian airspace, at the Syrian air defense facilities located 20 kilometers west and 12 kilometers northwest of Damascus. The Syrian air defense forces on duty destroyed two missiles with the Buk-M2E surface-to-air missile system," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement quoting Kulit.

Kulit added that "the strike resulted in minor damage to infrastructure, and two servicemen of the Syrian Armed Forces were wounded."

Apart from that, Kulit pointed out that Russian military personnel were continuing to fulfil peacekeeping missions in northern Syrian cities of Ain-Issa and Tel Rifat.

"Thanks to the Russian military presence, the movement of civilian convoys has been secured, and humanitarian missions are regularly carried out in populated localities. Among the key security measures in Tel Rifat is joint patrolling by Russian servicemen alongside either their Syrian or Turkish counterparts," he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.