G20 summit kicks off in Rome

ROME, October 30. /TASS/. A Group of 20 (G20) summit has kicked off in the Italian capital of Rome on Saturday morning, a TASS correspondent reported.

The event's host, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, welcomed participating heads of states and governments and top officials from international organizations.

The summit's participants plan to discuss various pressing issues, focusing on those related to climate, healthcare and sustainable development.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit via video conference. He is expected to address two of the event's sessions, dubbed "Global Economy and Global Health" and "Climate Change and Environment.".