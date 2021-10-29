Lowest COVID herd immunity in Russia recorded in Dagestan — deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The highest herd immunity against COVID-19 has been documented in the Moscow Region, Tuva and the capital Moscow, whereas the lowest rate was recorded in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Friday.

"The best rates of herd immunity are seen in the Moscow Region (66.1%), the Tuva Republic (65.1%), Moscow (62.7%), St. Petersburg (62.0%) and Sevastopol (61.1%). The Republic of Dagestan (21.9%), the Kabardino-Balkar Republic (29.3%), the Republic of Tatarstan (31.6%), the Kamchatka Region (32.2%) and the Tomsk Region (32.6%) show the lowest rates of herd immunity," she said.

Russia has carried out more than 50.9 million full COVID-19 vaccinations, while the first shot has been administered 56.8 million times. That pushed the herd immunity level in Russia up from 45.7% to 46.8% in a week.

According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, more than 8.4 million Russians have already had COVID-19. The Russian consumer health watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) said earlier that at least 80% of the adult population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity in Russia. According to Golikova, it is more than 90 million people, and the number may be reached by November 1, 2021. Therefore, over seven million people need to be revaccinated to achieve this level, she noted.