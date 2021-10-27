Moldova resumes talks on Sputnik V vaccine purchase — Health Ministry

CHISINAU, October 27. /TASS/. Authorities of Moldova have resumed negotiations on purchase of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, Minister of Health Alla Nemerenko said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health is currently holding negotiations on purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine because it is very important for us that citizens choosing a specific pharmaceutical have the access to it," the Minister said.

"We are not interested in political aspects. We hope to sign the procurement contract as soon as possible," she added.