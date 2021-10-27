Afghanistan can return to world arena as responsible and peaceful country, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Taliban interim government (outlawed in Russia) has a real, albeit elusive opportunity to bring Afghanistan back to the world arena as a responsible and peaceful country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday in a video address to participants in a ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries involving Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"Now, there is a new administration in Kabul. This is the objective reality. Afghanistan has a real, albeit elusive opportunity to return to the international arena as a responsible and peaceful country," the minister said.

Moscow respects the objectives to stabilize the political and military situation, include members of national minorities and political forces in the interim government, and hold a general election afterwards, Lavrov stressed. "We note the efforts to resume the activities of state administration bodies, create a regular army, and ensure the security of foreign diplomatic missions," he added.

After the United States unveiled plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under control. Taliban fighters swept into Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, without encountering any resistance, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced an interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.