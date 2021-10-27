Moscow, Seoul call for talks on Korean peninsula to resume, Russian top diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Seoul support the swiftest resumption of talks on the Korean peninsula with the participation of all interested sides, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday.

"We talked in detail, as we always do, about the situation on the Korean peninsula and in Northeast Asia in general. We are confident that there is no alternative to the political and diplomatic resolution of all regional problems and emphasized the necessity to resume the negotiation process between all involved parties. And, of course, it is important to realize that the search for a mutually acceptable and long-term variant of settlement should encompass the entire set of problems of the Korean peninsula," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

He added that in relation to that the sides noted "the particular importance of all interested parties rejecting the actions that may cause an increase in tensions."

Earlier, North Korea confirmed that it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile on October 19. South Korea’s National Security Council expressed deep regrets over the new missile launch by North Korea.