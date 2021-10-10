UN Security Council urges to hold organizers of terror attack in Afghanistan responsible

UNITED NATIONS, October 10. /TASS/. Organizers of a terror attack on a Shia mosque in the northern Afghanistan’s province of Kunduz must be held accountable, the UN Security Council said in a statement.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of those reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the document said.

In this regard, the Security Council urges all states to cooperate actively in line with the international law and relevant resolutions.

The member states reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security." They also reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of the their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

A powerful blast rocked the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Moscow in Kunduz on October 8, 2021. At least 150 people were killed and dozens were injured. The attack reportedly happened at about 13:30 local time, when a large number of people gathered for a Friday prayer. According to the preliminary information, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the mosque building.

According to Taliban (outlawed in Russia) representative Mohammad Jalal, the attack was carried out by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) terror group, a branch of the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia). The Taliban, which seized the power in Afghanistan, condemned the blast and vowed to find and punish those behind the attack.