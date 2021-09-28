Referendum on capital punishment may take place in Belarus — Constitutional Commission

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. A special referendum on capital punishment could be held in Belarus, says Chairman of the Constitutional Commission and head of the Constitutional Court Pyotr Miklashevich.

"Currently, the Constitutional Commission believes that there is no point to include this issue in the referendum [on Constitutional amendments]. A special referendum must be held on this issue later," he told journalists after the discussion of constitutional amendments with President Alexander Lukashenko.

The official disclosed that, at this stage, looking into abolishing capital punishment has been considered inappropriate.

"Because this matter is very sensitive. This issue was already reviewed during the 1996 referendum. In order to hold a special referendum, the relevant work, sociological polls, explanatory work and a check for public readiness to accept such decision is required," Miklashevich said.

Belarus is the only European country that still practices capital punishment. The abolishment of capital punishment was reviewed during the 1996 referendum; back then, 80.5% of voters favored the preservation of this practice.