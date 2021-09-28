Iran seeks stronger cooperation with Russia on atomic energy, says vice president

TEHRAN, September 28. /TASS/. Tehran hopes to step up cooperation with Moscow in the atomic energy field, Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.

"Our efforts are aimed at accelerating cooperation between both our countries in the field of atomic energy and at achieving the anticipated results," he said upon arrival in Moscow, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). He added that Iran "hopes to strengthen cooperation through the upcoming negotiations."

The vice president also noted that the sides will discuss the Iran Nuclear Deal, since Russia is a member of the P4+1 group (Russia, the UK, China, France plus Germany).

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow announced that Eslami arrived in the Russian capital to hold negotiations with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev. The parties will also exchange opinions about recent events and cooperation between Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Rosatom.