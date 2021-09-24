Top EU diplomat meets with foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia

BRUSSELS, September 24./TASS/. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell met on Friday with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan.

Borrell said in a tweet that he had met with Jeyhun Bayramov "on the margins of UNGA". "Discussed EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, economic diversification and reforms," he wrote on Twitter, saying that the EU is "ready to contribute in shaping a durable and comprehensive settlement of the conflict" [with Armenia].

He also tweeted about having the first meeting in person with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan. "Discussed issues of mutual interest and future of EU-Armenia cooperation, including the Association agreement," the top EU diplomat said, adding that the European Union is "ready to contribute in shaping a durable and comprehensive settlement of the conflict" with Azerbaijan.