Taliban to allow 200 Americans, citizens of other countries to leave Afghanistan — Reuters

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have agreed to allow 200 Americans and citizens of third countries who remained in Afghanistan after the completion of the US evacuation operation to depart from Kabul airport on charter flights, Reuters reported on Thursday citing some sources.

According to the news agency, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad convinced the Taliban to do so at the talks. The planes are expected to depart on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Taliban did not let the planes leave the country, adding that Washington was working to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki noted on Wednesday that Washington was "not going to allow" charter flights with unvetted passengers from Afghanistan to land on US military bases due to safety concerns.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. By September 8, the Taliban formed an interim government, which included only its members. They could not approve the cabinet for two weeks, citing "technical problems."