UN plans to aid 11 million Afghans by year-end

UNITED NATIONS, September 8. /TASS/. The United Nations plans to allocate $606 million by the end of the year to help about 11 million of Afghan residents in need, according to a document released by the global organization on Tuesday.

During a ministerial conference due in Geneva on September 13, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will make an appeal to countries to allocate the necessary funds.

"This plan presents the most urgent humanitarian response priorities within the existing 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) as well as expanded activities to meet new emerging needs driven by changes in the operating environment," the document says.

"The plan urgently seeks $606.2 million to provide prioritised multi-sectoral assistance to 11 million people in the four remaining months of 2021," it says. "$413 million of this is already costed within 2021 HRP requirements, while $193 million are new requirements."

Food assistance is to be provided to 10.8 million people, while healthcare sector measures will reach 3.4 million people.

At the same time, the UN is concerned about the possibility that new economic sanctions can be imposed on Afghanistan and will aggravate the situation.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, while the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The Taliban could not form a government for two weeks due to "technical problems and preparations," as they claimed. The Taliban unveiled its new government on Tuesday.